Espino (shoulder) will serve as the opening pitcher for Triple-A Columbus on Saturday versus Omaha.

It will be the first game appearance since April 2022 for Espino, who is working his way back from March 2024 surgery to repair his right shoulder capsule and rotator cuff. The 24-year-old was once one of the top pitching prospects in the game but has had his career derailed by numerous arm injuries. Espino will knock some rust off with Columbus this weekend and is then slated to pitch in the Arizona Fall League.