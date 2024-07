Clase earned a save over the Giants on Sunday. He gave up a run on one hit in one inning of work.

Clase coughed up an out-of-character run on a Michael Conforto groundout. Clase was still able to close out the 5-4 win and pick up his 27th save of the year. He's given up just four earned runs through 42.1 innings this season, resulting in a 0.85 ERA. Sunday's outing snapped a nine-inning scoreless streak. Clase has converted 14 straight save chances and is 27 for 30 in 2024.