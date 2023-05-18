Clase picked up the save in Thursday's 3-1 win over the White Sox. He allowed a hit and picked up a strikeout in a scoreless inning.
Clase had allowed three earned runs across his previous two outings. It was the first time this season the righty had allowed runs in consecutive appearances. He did allow a single Thursday, but locked up his league-leading 15th save without allowing a run. Clase has allowed seven hits in his last four innings, pushing his WHIP up to 1.16, and his ERA is 2.82, a career high.
