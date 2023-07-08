Clase walked one batter in a scoreless ninth inning Friday to record his 25th save of the season in a 3-0 win over the Royals.

The right-hander threw only three of nine pitches for strikes, but after walking Maikel Garcia with one out, Clase got Bobby Witt to ground into a game-ending double play. The Cleveland closer had given up runs in three straight appearances coming into Friday, and while he's tied with Alexis Diaz, Camilo Doval and Jordan Romano for the major-league lead in saves, Clase's seven blown saves are more than the other three combined.