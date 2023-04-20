Clase gave up two hits in a scoreless ninth inning Wednesday to record his sixth save of the season in a 3-2 win over the Tigers. He didn't walk or strike out a batter.

The right-hander pounded the zone, throwing 19 of 22 pitches for strikes, but Detroit hitters were able to eke out a couple singles and it took a sliding catch by Will Brennan on a Tyler Nevin bloop to right field to avoid disaster for the Guardians. Clase sports a 2.70 ERA through 10 innings and has gone 6-for-7 on save opportunities, but his 8:4 K:BB isn't yet up to the level he displayed the last two years while racking up 66 saves in 75 chances.