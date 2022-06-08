Clase recorded his 10th save of the season in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Rangers, striking out two in a perfect ninth inning.

The right-hander is firing on all cylinders to begin June, posting a 6:0 K:BB over four scoreless appearances while converting all three of his save chances. Clase continues to put a shaky start to the campaign behind him and now boasts a 2.01 ERA. 0.85 WHIP and 26:4 K:BB through 22.1 innings.