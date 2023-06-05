Clase earned his second save in as many days with a scoreless ninth inning against the Twins on Sunday. He allowed a hit and a walk and struck out two.

Clase gave the Twins a glimpse of hope after giving up a walk and a single but ended the game by striking out Willi Castro. The 25-year-old now has four consecutive scoreless outings and is pacing all of baseball with 19 saves. His numbers aren't as eye-popping as year's past, but he's still proving he's as elite as they come in the ninth inning. Clase has a 3.10 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 24:6 K:BB over 29 innings.