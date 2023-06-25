Clase picked up the save Saturday against Milwaukee. He allowed one hit while striking out two over a scoreless inning.

Clase took care of business Saturday, punching out two of the four batters he faced to lock down his 23rd save of the year, tied for the most in MLB. The outing extended his scoreless inning streak to 11 appearances (11.1 innings) and marked his sixth multi-strikeout performance in nine games.