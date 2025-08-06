Gaddis recorded the final out of Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Mets to record his second save of the season.

Gavin Williams took a no-hitter into the ninth inning, only for Juan Soto to spoil it with a solo shot. After Williams then walked a batter with two outs, Gaddis got the call to close things out. Cade Smith was unavailable after having pitched the prior two days and remains the favorite for saves in the Guardians' bullpen, but Gaddis appears to be the next man up for ninth-inning duty. Since the beginning of July, Gaddis has delivered a 2.94 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 15:2 K:BB in 15.1 innings while collecting a win, two saves and five holds over 16 appearances.