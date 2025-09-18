Guardians' Hunter Gaddis: Picks up third save
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gaddis earned the save in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Tigers, allowing one hit in a scoreless ninth inning.
After Cade Smith had pitched back-to-back days, Gaddis got the call in the ninth inning Thursday. The right-hander worked around a leadoff single to close out a two-run victory, picking up his third save this season. Gaddis has turned in seven straight scoreless innings, allowing just four hits in that span. His ERA sits at 3.11 through 63.2 innings this season with a 1.18 WHIP and 65:21 K:BB.
