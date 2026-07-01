Guardians' Joey Cantillo: Nabs win despite shaky control

Cantillo (7-3) picked up the win in Wednesday's 9-4 victory over the Rangers, allowing two runs on three hits and five walks over five innings. He struck out four.

The five free passes were a season-worst performance from Cantillo, who tossed just 53 of 93 pitches for strikes, but the left-hander was able to limit the damage as all three hits off him were singles. He's won three of his last four starts while not giving up more than two runs in any of those outings, posting a 1.88 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 25:8 K:BB through 24 innings over that stretch. Cantillo will look to tighten things up in his next trip to the mound, which lines up to come on the road early next week in Minnesota.