Cantillo could be a candidate to pitch in bulk relief behind opener Daniel Espino in Saturday's game against the Twins,

Saturday would have been Gavin Williams' turn in the rotation, but the Guardians elected to push their ace back two days in the schedule so that he could pitch the series opener versus the division-leading White Sox. Espino will get the starting nod in Williams' stead, though he's expected to be limited to 1-to-2 innings before turning the game over to the bullpen. After most recently getting roughed up for four runs on three hits and five walks in just 2.1 innings in Monday's loss in Baltimore, Cantillo will be available on four days' rest and could pitch in relief for the first time all season. The Guardians also have Slade Cecconi on hand as another option to cover multiple innings out of the bullpen.