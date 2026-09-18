Cantillo is expected to pitch in bulk relief behind opener Daniel Espino in Friday's game against the Athletics, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

The Guardians will go back to the well with the Espino/Cantillo pairing for a second straight turn through the rotation after the duo combined for 10 punchouts over six scoreless frames in a 4-3 loss to the Twins last Saturday. Though Cantillo hasn't notched a victory in any of his last six appearances (five starts), being deployed in bulk relief should nonetheless increase his chances of qualifying for a win more than if he was used as a traditional starter.