Cantillo (11-9) notched the win Thursday against Boston, striking out two while allowing one hit and two walks in five shutout innings of relief.

Cantillo was dominant in bulk relief Thursday, scattering a lone hit in a scoreless outing to help Cleveland clinch a third consecutive postseason berth. The left-hander is steamrolling his way into the playoffs, riding a scoreless streak of 15 innings covering his last three appearances in long relief. His regular season reaches an end with a 3.62 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 171:81 K:BB across 159 frames.