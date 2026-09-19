Cantillo (10-9) earned the win against the Athletics on Friday, allowing two hits and one walk while striking out five across six innings.

Daniel Espino served as Cleveland's opener Friday, though he gave up a three-run home run to Zack Gelof in the first inning. Cantillo was brought out for the second frame, and the 26-year-old southpaw proceeded to keep the Athletics off the board over the next six innings while limiting the A's to only three baserunners. He's tossed two consecutive scoreless outings across 10 innings, which has Cantillo at a 3.74 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 167:79 K:BB over 154 innings this season. He figures to make his next appearance -- as a starter or otherwise -- next week against the Red Sox at Fenway Park, in what could be his final outing of the regular season.