Guardians' Joey Cantillo: Takes loss despite solid outing
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cantillo (3-3) took the loss against Atlanta on Friday, allowing one run on four hits and four walks while striking out five over five innings.
The left-hander was effective for most of the night but faltered in the fourth inning, issuing a bases-loaded walk to Nacho Alvarez that gave Atlanta a lead it wouldn't relinquish. Cantillo has now issued at least four walks in three of his last five outings, though he's managed to limit the damage during that stretch, recording a 3.55 ERA with 26 strikeouts across 25.1 innings. The 25-year-old will look to rein in the free passes and build on his recent outings in his next scheduled start against Arizona.
