Ramirez went 2-for-5 with a double, a stolen base, an RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's 7-5 extra-inning win over Detroit.

Ramirez was part of a four-run 10th inning when he doubled and scored. The double was one of four consecutive extra-base hits in the frame. Earlier, he singled, stole a base and scored in the sixth. The double was his 30th, giving him a sixth straight season with at least 30 doubles, while the theft was his 39th. Cleveland's won five straight and moved within 2.5 games of the final Wild Card spot.

