Oviedo was outrighted to Triple-A Columbus on May 22 after being designated for assignment.

Though Oviedo no longer possesses a spot on the 40-man roster, he'll remain in the Guardians organization after going unclaimed off waivers. Since being claimed off waivers from the Pirates in late April, the 23-year-old righty has pitched exclusively at Double-A Akron, posting a 2.38 ERA and 1.44 WHIP across 11.1 innings.