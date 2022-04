Oviedo (ankle) was activated from the injured list Monday and optioned to Double-A Altoona, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Oviedo was sent to Altoona on Sunday to complete his rehab assignment and will now remain there as a regular member of the team. The 22-year-old threw 29.2 major-league innings as a rookie last season and could certainly add to that total this year, though his 8.80 ERA didn't make a strong case that he was ready to pitch at the highest level.