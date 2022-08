Oviedo (shoulder) was placed on the injured list at Double-A Akron this week.

Oviedo last pitched July 31, throwing two innings versus Harrisburg. He's compiled a lackluster 6.43 ERA, 1.69 WHIP and 42:31 K:BB through 42 innings across 15 appearances with Akron after he was claimed on waivers from Pittsburgh in April.