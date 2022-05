Oviedo was designated for assignment by the Guardians on Friday, Joe Noga of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Oviedo was claimed off waivers from the Pirates in late April but remained stuck in the minors with his new organization. He owns a 2.03 ERA in 13.1 minor-league frames this season, but his 16.7 percent walk rate may mean he doesn't draw much attention on the waiver wire.