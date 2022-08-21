site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Guardians' Luis Oviedo: Lifted from IL
RotoWire Staff
Oviedo (shoulder) was activated from Double-A Akron's injured list Sunday.
Oviedo was out for about three weeks after sustaining an injury in his July 31 start versus Harrisburg. The right-hander should resume a starting role for Akron now that he's healthy again.
