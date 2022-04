Oviedo was claimed off waivers by the Guardians on Tuesday, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Oviedo was designated for assignment by the Pirates last week and will now join the Guardians. He appeared in 22 games for Pittsburgh in 2021 and struggled with a 8.80 ERA, 1.99 WHIP and 31:26 K:BB over 29.2 innings. He'll likely report to the Double-A or Triple-A level with his new organization.