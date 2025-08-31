Jones will start in center field and bat fifth in Sunday's game against the Mariners.

Jones will remain in the starting nine for the fourth game in a row after going 5-for-11 with a pair of solo home runs, one double and one stolen base over the previous three contests. Though the Guardians appear to be prioritizing Jones ahead of Angel Martinez for the final spot in their regular outfield configuration against right-handed pitching, Jones is still sitting on an unremarkable .632 OPS on the season and could be at risk of losing out on playing time if Lane Thomas (foot) makes it back from the injured list in September.