Jones is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Tigers.

The lefty-hitting Jones is riding pine for the third time in four games, will each absence coming when the Guardians have opposed a right-handed starting pitcher. With Jones getting on base at a .185 clip and striking out in 44.4 percent of his plate appearances in August, the playoff-hopeful Guardians seem inclined to rotate players at the designated-hitter spot rather than leaning on the slumping rookie as their primary option.