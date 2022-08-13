Jones went 3-for-5 in Friday's 8-0 win over the Blue Jays.
While his playing time has become inconsistent, Jones has gone 5-for-11 with three strikeouts and no extra-base hits in his last three contests. The versatile 24-year-old owns a .280/.349/.427 slash line with two home runs, 13 RBI, 10 runs scored and five doubles through 25 contests. Steven Kwan and Oscar Gonzalez are holding down starting roles in the corner outfield spots, while Jones remains a part-time player who is seeing less than a strong-side platoon role at designated hitter.