Messick (11-8) earned the win against the Royals on Sunday, allowing one run on five hits and two walks in six innings. He struck out five.

After conceding a run in the opening inning, Messick cruised his way victory on a day the Guardians erupted for nine runs through four innings. The left-hander continues to deal on the hill, tossing at least five innings while giving up two runs or fewer in 10 consecutive starts since the beginning of July. He'll look to further improve an already excellent 2.46 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 161:43 K:BB over 161 innings in his next scheduled outing against Detroit.