Messick allowed a run on six hits and a walk while striking out two over three innings in a no-decision versus the Royals on Sunday.

Messick's start was a shorter one, as expected, since the Guardians had nothing to play for in the regular-season finale. This outing will function to keep him on a normal schedule heading into the playoffs, where he's expected to get a start in the ALDS. Messick allowed no more than three runs in any of his last 15 starts of the season, providing excellent consistency. He ends the regular season with a 12-9 record, 2.56 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 193:49 K:BB over 186.1 innings through 32 starts.