Messick did not factor into the decision Tuesday against the Red Sox, allowing one run on five hits and one walk while striking out five over five innings.

Tuesday's pitchers duel featured two candidates in the American League Rookie of the Year race in Messick and Payton Tolle. Messick got the better of Tolle, with the former issuing only one run on an RBI groundout in the second inning. Messick was in line for his 13th win of the season before the Red Sox tied things up at 2-2 in the eighth on a solo homer by Mickey Gasper. Messick is currently slated to make one final start in the regular season this weekend against the Royals, though the 25-year-old southpaw may not pitch depending on the Guardians' playoff situation. If Tuesday's outing at Fenway Park was Messick's last of the regular season, then he'll finish with a 12-9 record across 31 starts with a 2.55 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 191:48 K:BB over 183.1 innings.