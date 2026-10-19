Messick was charged with the loss in Game 5 of the ALCS against Tampa Bay on Sunday, giving up two runs on five hits with three strikeouts and two walks across two innings.

It was a messy performance from the left-hander, who needed 57 pitches (34 strikes) to record just six outs in a pivotal Game 5. After a strong second half of the regular season that saw him post a 2.30 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 10.0 K/9 in 13 starts after the All-Star break, Messick has given up nine runs (six earned) over 13.2 frames through four postseason starts. If the Guardians can win Monday to force a Game 7, Messick could be available given his shortened outing Sunday.