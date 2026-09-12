Messick didn't factor into the decision Friday against the Twins after allowing one run on three hits and two walks while striking out five over 5.1 innings.

Messick kept Minnesota quiet outside of the second inning, when Kody Clemens singled and Royce Lewis followed with an RBI double to open the scoring. The left-hander allowed only one additional hit before departing with one out in the sixth, keeping Cleveland within a run until its offense eventually broke through. Messick owns a 2.51 ERA after the strong outing, though he was denied his 12th victory of the season, but he's been absolutely filthy since the All-Star break. In 10 starts since the Midsummer Classic, Messick has a 2.09 ERA and 0.96 WHIP with a 10.1 K/9 and 68:11 K:BB across 60.1 innings. He's scheduled to make his next start at home against the White Sox in a matchup with plenty of playoff implications next week.