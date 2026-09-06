Messick (11-9) took the loss against the Tigers on Saturday, allowing three runs on seven hits and two walks with 12 strikeouts over six innings.

Messick generated 19 whiffs on 103 pitches and tallied a career-high 12 strikeouts but was unable to solve Riley Greene, who homered twice and laced an RBI single off the southpaw. Despite the loss, the 25-year-old Messick has now delivered a quality start in six of his nine outings since the All-Star break, posting a 2.13 ERA in that span. He'll take a 2.53 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 173:45 K:BB across 167 innings this season into a road matchup with the Twins next weekend.