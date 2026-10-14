Messick was charged with the loss in Game 2 of the ALCS against the Rays on Tuesday, giving up three unearned runs on six hits with three strikeouts and two walks across five innings.

Tampa Bay scored all three of its runs during the fourth inning, when a Jose Ramirez error extended the frame to break a scoreless tie. Messick certainly wasn't at his best as he threw just 47 of 82 pitches for strikes while putting on nine baserunners, but he was able to work around the traffic outside of the fourth inning. He's taken the loss in two of his three postseason outings while surrendering seven runs (four earned) with an 14:8 K:BB over 11.2 frames. Messick tentatively lines up to make his next start in Game 6, should it be necessary.