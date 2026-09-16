Messick (12-9) picked up the win Wednesday, giving up three runs on seven hits over six innings in a 6-3 win over the White Sox. He struck out eight without walking a batter.

The southpaw fired 62 of 86 pitches for strikes in an impressive outing that helped Cleveland claim first place in the AL Central for the first time since July 4. The quality start was Messick's 14th of the season, and he hasn't been tagged for more than three runs in an outing since June 29, posting a 2.21 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 80:18 K:BB in 77.1 innings over that span. He's set to make what will likely be his final start of the regular season on the road next week in Boston.