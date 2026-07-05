Guardians' Parker Messick: Limits damage in no-decision

Messick did not factor into the decision in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the White Sox, allowing one run on five hits and three walks with three strikeouts over five innings.

Messick allowed a run in the first inning but rebounded with four scoreless frames despite generating just four whiffs on 100 pitches and tossing only one clean inning. The 25-year-old, who recently earned his first career All-Star nod, was able to turn the page on a subpar June in which he went 1-4 with a 4.26 ERA. He owns a strong 2.80 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 109:32 K:BB across 106 innings this season and lines up for a road matchup with the Marlins next weekend.