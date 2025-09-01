Messick took a no-decision in Monday's 6-4 loss at Boston, allowing three runs on nine hits and two walks over 3.2 innings with two strikeouts.

The Cleveland rookie limited the Red Sox lineup to just one extra-base hit -- an Alex Bregman double in the first -- but was unable to find the magic of his first two appearances in this 82-pitch outing. Messick generated just two whiffs, as a Boston team that entered the day ranked fifth in total runs scored was too much to handle. Across 17.1 total innings, Messick now owns a 2.08 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 14:3 K:BB. The 24-year-old projects to face the Rays on the road this weekend for his next start.