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Guardians' Parker Messick: Thumped by Yankees

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Messick (6-3) took the loss Wednesday as the Guardians fell 8-4 to the Yankees, giving up five runs (four earned) on five hits and three walks over 5.2 innings. He struck out four.

While the 25-year-old southpaw was able to keep the ball in the yard, triples by Jazz Chisholm in the second inning and Trent Grisham in the sixth played big roles in a pair of three-run frames for the visitors. It was the first time since May 3 that Messick has been tagged for more than three runs in a start, but after two stellar months to begin the season, he's kicked off June by going 0-2 in two outings with a 5.56 ERA and 8:4 K:BB in 11.1 innings. He'll look to get back on track in his next start, which lines up to come on the road next week in Milwaukee.

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