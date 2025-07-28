Sewald (shoulder) was diagnosed with a moderate teres major strain after undergoing an MRI over the All-Star break, MLB.com reports.

Sewald was initially placed on the injured list July 15 due to a right shoulder strain, but the Guardians didn't offer up a timeline for his return. The fact that Sewald has been diagnosed with a moderate strain rather than a mild one suggests that he likely won't be in line for a brief stint on the shelf, and his absence could end up stretching into September. Prior to landing on the shelf, Sewald made 18 appearances out of the Cleveland bullpen and logged a 4.70 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 18:4 K:BB in 15.1 innings.