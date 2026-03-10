Kwan started in center field and went 2-for-3 with two home runs and four RBI in Monday's spring game against Kansas City.

Kwan belted a pair of two-out, two-run home runs for his first two Cactus League homers. A Gold Glove winner in left field, the Guardians are testing Kwan in center field, where he's played seven consecutive games. The experiment hasn't affected his bat. Kwan's batting .286 (6-for-21) over nine spring games. Moving Kwan to center field would grant up-and-coming outfielders like Chase DeLauter, CJ Kayfus and George Valera, all of whom profile better as corner outfielders, opportunities for regular at-bats.