The Guardians designated Tully for assignment Monday.
Tully was moved off the 40-man roster and 26-man active roster to clear room for fellow reliever Ian Gibaut. According to Mandy Bell of MLB.com, Gibaut was designated for assignment Tuesday after making his 2022 debut for the Guardians a day earlier, as Cleveland instead decided to use the roster spot on catcher Sandy Leon, whom the team acquired from the Reds. Assuming both Tully and Gibaut clear waivers in the coming days, the two relievers will stay in the organization and report to Triple-A Columbus.