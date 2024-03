The Yankees called up Tully from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Saturday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

The Yankees optioned Clayton Beeter and brought up Tully in a corresponding move. Tully spent the end of 2023 with the NC Dinos of the Korea Baseball Organization after being released by the Yankees. He rejoined New York in January on a minor-league contract and will provide depth to the Yankees' bullpen.