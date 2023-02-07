Tully signed a minor-league contract with the Yankees on Tuesday.
The left-hander has been invited to the major-league side of camp this spring. Tully saw his first action in the big leagues in 2022, making three relief appearances for the Guardians. He's been used as a starter in the minors and is likely to begin the year at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
