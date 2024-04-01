site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Yankees' Tanner Tully: Exits 40-man roster
RotoWire Staff
Tully was designated for assignment by the Yankees on Monday.
Tully was called up over the weekend but didn't make an appearance. Jake Cousins is taking his spot in the bullpen.
