Tully has signed a minor-league contract with the Yankees, Matt Eddy of Baseball America reports.

Tully began the 2023 season between Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in the Yankees organization and ended it with the NC Dinos of the Korea Baseball Organization. The 29-year-old appeared in three games in the majors in 2022 with the Guardians. He's likely to open 2024 in the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre rotation.