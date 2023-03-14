The Yankees reassigned Tully to minor-league camp Tuesday.
Tully cracked the majors for the first time in his career last season with the Guardians, though most of his time was spent in Triple-A where he posted a 4.72 ERA and 1.38 WHIP through 122 innings. Tully pitched 5.2 scoreless frames during spring, but he will need to hone his craft a bit more in Triple-A before he's able to contribute to the major-league club.
