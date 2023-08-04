Tully was released by the Yankees on Friday.
Tully already has an agreement in place with the NC Dinos of the Korea Baseball Organization. The 28-year-old left-hander had pitched to a 5.64 ERA, 1.62 WHIP and 77:26 K:BB across 91 innings (19 starts) this season with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
