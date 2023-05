Herrin was optioned back to Triple-A Columbus on Monday, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.

Herrin will return to Triple-A after he was called up Friday, failing to appear in a game while with the Guardians. The left-hander has produced a 4.70 ERA and 1.11 WHIP with 10 strikeouts over 7.2 innings in seven appearances with Columbus this season.