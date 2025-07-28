The Guardians recalled Herrin from Triple-A Columbus on Monday.

Herrin will join the Cleveland bullpen in place of Emmanuel Clase (personal), who was placed on administrative leave through Aug. 31 due to his involvement in MLB's gambling investigation. Though the absence of Clase creates a void in the ninth inning, Herrin is likely to be used in middle relief initially rather than factoring into the mix for saves. The 28-year-old lefty has posted a 3.99 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 28:22 K:BB in 29.1 innings with the big club this season.