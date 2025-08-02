The Guardians optioned Herrin to Triple-A Columbus on Saturday.

The 28-year-old southpaw will head back to the minors after less than a week with the Guardians to make room for Carlos Hernandez, who was claimed off waivers from Detroit on Thursday. Herrin carries a 4.06 ERA and 1.55 WHIP through 31 innings with Cleveland this season and could very well rejoin the big-league squad later this summer if/when the Guardians need bullpen help.