Stephan (3-2) allowed a walk and struck out one over 1.2 scoreless innings to pick up the win Thursday over the Padres.

Starter Logan Allen was ineffective, and three relievers prior to Stephan combined to yield one run on five hits and two walks. The official scorer decided Stephan was the most effective reliever, giving him his first win since May 6. The right-hander has a 5.2-inning scoreless streak with a 5:1 K:BB in that span. For the season, he's been steady with a 2.40 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 33:10 K:BB while adding two saves and 11 holds over 30 innings in a setup role.